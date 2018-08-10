Driffill Cup success for Foreshore bowlers

Skegness Foreshore had a fine weekend when they competed in the Bowls Lincolnshire Driffill Cup... returning as the champions.

They took on strong Stamford outfit Blackstones Bowls Club in the semi-final played at Boston’s Burton House.

The game seemed to be slipping away from Foreshore, but they picked up 11 shots over three rinks to take the lead and hold on to win by four shots.

In the afternoon they took on Lincoln Moorlands Bowls Club, who had defeated the much-fancied Blossom Way, from Immingham, in the other semi-final.

Foreshore took control of the final right from the start and ran out comfortable winners to take the county title.

Pictured are the Foreshore players being presented the Driffill Cup.