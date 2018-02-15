Defending champs retain doubles title

Mark Thompson and Sam Hewson retained their Skegness Darts League douibles title this week.

At the Liberal and Social Club a massive field of 25 pairs all took to the oche, including 11 pairs from Division Two.

The action began with an all-Division Two affair, John Upton and Nig Stocks taking on father-and-son duo Spencer Davis and Kyle Davis.

Spencer and Kyle won 2-1 and their reward was a match against the first division’s Darrell Webb and Tony Warry, Darrell and Tony edging this one to set up a clash with last year’s winners Sam and Mark.

This pair had progressed to the quarter-finals after hard-fought wins against Terry Cox and Eric Hammond and David Reding and Mick Jones.

With the scores locked at 1-1, Tony and Darrell missed countless doubles to see off the defending champions before Sam and Mark showed their mettle to win a close game 2-1.

A bit of a shock in the first round saw Steven Emsen and Mark Dannatt of second division Seaview Raiders beat Mark Kirby and Sean Kirby of first division Seaview Next Tuesday 2-0.

Mark and Steve were beaten 2-1 by Scott and Russ Millar, in another game that could have gone either way.

The Millars met Gary Garton and Mark Gray in the quarters.

Mark and Gary had to get there the hard way, beating Scott Smith and Mario North and Nick Casswell and Mark Simpson.

Gary and Mark made sure of victory with a 2-0 win to move into the semis.

In the other half of the draw, Charlie Kemp and Rob Hewson recived a bye in the first round but marched into the semis without dropping a leg with wins over Pete Evans and Brad Martin and Chris Fletcher and Rick Seaman.

Anthony Hulley and Chris Simpson were waiting for them as they reached the final four without dropping a leg.

The first semi saw defending champs Mark Thompson and Sam Hewson just get the better of Mark Gray and Gary Garton 2-1 in a cracking match.

Rob Hewson and Charlie Kemp edged past Chris Simpson and Anthony Hulley.

The final was a great spectacle for the crowd where the bull proved decisive, Mark and Sam prevailing 2-1.

A knockout tournament was held at the Seaview Pub, with the winner picking up two tickets to the upcoming Jamie Caven and Dennis Priestley night on March 24.

Twelve-year-old Yorkshire youth player Leighton Bennett defeated his dad Scott, a Lincolnshire A player not that many years ago, 3-1.

He then came up against Rob Hewson, and Rob showed no mercy as he beat the youngster 3-0 to progress to the semi-finals.

Rob O’Brien played another youngster in eight-year-old Kyle Davis.

Davis went 2-0 up and also registered a 180 on the night, only to see experience come to the fore as Rob ended up the 3-2 victor.

Martin Bell had a 140 finish and a 15 dart leg in his win over Darrell Webb.

Darrell was on a double in every leg and had chances in two, but Martin was in no mood for messing about and beat him 3-0.

Chris Simpson had 13 and 15 dart legs in his 3-1 win over Jim Wilson.

Rob Hewson beat Martin Bell 3-0 to progress to the final, where he defeated Brad Martin 3-1.

Brad had played some outstanding darts, hitting 5x180 and a fantastic 13 darter.

The Seaview Invitational tournament gets under way this weekend with the first of these events taking place at The Highwayman Inn on Sunday, February 18.

The winner will take their place at the Seaview on June 30 with the chance to play for the £1,000 prize fund.