Defending champs are off to a winning start

The Skegness Summer Darts League saw defending champions Ex Service Matadors entertain Mrs T’s Barmy Army in the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division One.

Kristian Thein hit two 20-dart legs, Sam Hewson 19 and 14 darters and Nathan Careless added a couple of 18 darters they raced into a 3-0 lead.

Martin Bell (6x100, 123, 137 and legs in 18 and 20 darts) responded for Mrs T’s, but Matadors took both the doubles to lead 5-1 before they won three out of the four final singles to run out 8-2 winners.

Rick Garner (7x100, 2x140) was the singles winner for Mrs T’s, who also had high scores from David Tuplin (2x100, 3x140) and Lee Yates (5x100, 2x125, 140).

Matadors’ Kristian Thein (3x100, 121, 123, 125, 127, 136, 137, 2x140), Sam Hewson (6x100, 120, 135, 139, 2x140, 180), Mark Thomson (5x100, 180) and Nathan Careless (3x100, 123, 140, 180) were also on the sheet.

Highwayman inflicted a 7-3 defeat on Ex Service 501s, with more than 60 high scores between them.

Wayne Clarke (5x100, 120, 2x140), Lee Dore (5x100, 123, 125, 3x140), Dave Brewin (3x100, 2x121, 125, 140), Anthony Hulley (3x100, 2x140, and a 16 dart leg, with finishes of 100, 116) threw well.

The 501s had Andy Hardy (4x100, 116), Wayne Burles (3x100, 137, 140), Pete Evans (5x100, 121, 2x140) and Gordon Smith (7x100, 2x125, 140) throwing well.

Liberal Lads and Countryman had a cracker of a game and, despite the heroics of Paul Gelder (5x100, 119, 2x125, 134, 2x140, 18 darts) and Terry Cox (2x100, 132, 140) for the Liberal, it was to be the Countryman’s night.

Ken Wilson (4x100, 110,121, 2x125, 3x140, 19 dart leg) and Darrell Webb (4x100, 130, 2x137, 140) helped their team to a 6-4 success.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, Dartaholics failed to turn up to face WMC, earning the Amigos a 7-3 victory.

Railroad Cobras beat three-man Liberal Club 7-3, despite James Jenkins’ amazing 100 finish.

Seaview Raiders entertained Ex Service Spitfires and Rick Seaman (2x100, 3x140) gave the Spitfires the first singles.

But the home side responded with Peter East (100, 125, 2x140 and 17 dart leg), Kieran Steven Emsen (2x100, 123, 2x140, 180) and Kevin West winning the next three.

Spitfires took both the doubles, Ian Dunn (100, 105, 111, 112, 121, 134, 135), Chris Butler (5x100, 140) and Lee Woods (2x100, 140) making it all square at 3-3 going into the final set of singles.

And with the away side 5-4 up, up stepped super sub Steven Emsen, keeping his nerve to win the game and force a draw 5-5.

On Sunday a double header with Jamie Caven will be held at the SeaviewPub Skegness (1pm) and The Grange, Chapel St Leonards (5pm).

Entry to both is free.

July 20 will see a Pro-Am Qualifer held at the Ex Service Club .

Registration is at 8pm.

A Summer round robin will be held at the Working Men’s Club.

Registration is from 1.30pm and entry costs £3.