Debutant Richard into the Pro-Am showpiece

Richard Hughes was the latest player to book himself a place in this year’s Skegness Darts League Pro-Am final.

Qualifier number three was held at the Ex Service Club, where a quality field of 30 took to the oche, all with aspirations of teaming up with one of the eight professionals on November 4.

Some tasty first-round matches included hot favourite Carl Abbiss facing Rick Garner, Carl coming through 2-0.

Teammates Paul Tuplin and Stuart Hodson clashed, Paul too strong as he won 2-0.

Natalie Abbiss found Nick Casswell too good as he also won 2-0, while Maria Titre took a leg off Jim Wilson but lost out 2-1.

Andy Hardy made his debut in the competition, opening his account in style as he beat Lee Woods 2-1.

But the tie of the first round saw world disabled darts number one Paul Gelder take on Scott Smith, Scott narrowly winning 2-1 in a cracker of a game.

Andy Hardy kept up the good work as he beat all in front of him to move into the semis, including a 2-1 win over Lee Yates in the quarters.

Eric Hammond had good wins over up-and-coming youngster Kyle Davis and Nick Casswell to move into the quarters while Pete Evans had made stealthy progress against Rob Pomeroy and Paul Tuplin to set up a quarter-final clash against Eric.

Pete was in a mean mood as he swept Eric aside to move into the semi-finals.

Carl Abbiss kept up his good work as he progressed to the semis, beating Rick Seaman and Scott Smith, both 2-0.

Hughes, another debutant, made his mark as he beat Wez Elston, Kristian Thein and Stewart Yapp, storming into the semis, where Carl Abbiss was waiting.

In a high-scoring game, with missed doubles from Carl, it was Richard that prevailed 2-0 to book his place in the final.

The other semi saw Pete Evans and Andy Hardy do battle, old warrior Pete proving a little too strong and taking his place in the final.

A ding-dong final game saw Hughes beat off the challenge of Evans to take his place in the Pro-Am and Masters, where the top prize is £150.

The next qualifier will take place on June 29 at the Ex Service.

It will be a best-of-three format but double in double out, a real tester.

The pros lined up for November 4 are: Lorraine Winstanley (sponsored by The Saxby), Rob Hewson (SeaviewPub, Skegness), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Dean Winstanley (Home Style Outlet), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Anastasia Dobromyslova (Fabrique Creations), referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U).

The Skegness Darts League’s presentation night will be held on Friday, June 22 at the Working Men’s Club.

Dean Winstanley and a surprise guest will be on hand for the event, which begins at 8pm.