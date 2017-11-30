Davis books his place in Mitchell-Lowe qualifier event

A small field of only 14 darts players lined up for the latest Team Mitchell Team Lowe qualifier.

Drawing ball number one was Terry Cox, which meant he had a long way to go if he wanted to make it through in this competition.

He went on to win five games in a row, beating Chris Fletcher, Steve Chapman, Hayley Reeson, Jordan Chambers and David Tuplin, before losing out to team mate Eric Hammond in his next game.

Hammond also beat Rick Seaman before finding Wayne Burles too strong for him.

Next up for Burles was 13-year-old Rui Mason, with Burles again the victor. However, his progress was halted by Sean Willis who then lost to Spencer Davis.

At this point Stewart Giles came in with ball number 13 and, in an edgy game, Davis won to move into the final, where his opponent was Lee Woods.

Spencer started strongly and kept his nerve to win and go through to the main event on February 23.