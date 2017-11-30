Dartvaders destroy league newcomers

In Division One of the Skegness Darts League, newcomers Cricket Club took on one of the favourites for the title, Highwayman Dartvaders.

Jamie Epton (2 x 100) was the Cricket Clubs only singles winner, as they found themselves trailing 5-1.

Eddie Jones and Jay Elsom gave them hope by winning the first doubles, making the score 3-5, but the Dartvaders had other ideas, winning the last two doubles, giving them the match 9-3.

For Dartvaders, Wayne Clarke (5 x 100, 180 and a 19 darter), Lee Dore Snr (117, 2x140 and a 14 dart leg), Wayne Burles (3x100, 2x140) and Dave Brewin (3x100, 2x140) were the pick of their scorers.

Dartaholics had a tough game at home to last year’s champions Seaview and ended the singles 4-2 down.

Seaview then took all the doubles to end up 10-2 winners.

Tony Parkin (5x100, 2x140), Kristian Thein (2x100, 2x140) and Sam Hewson (4x100, 121, 2x140) were the pick of their scorers,

Also in the Division One, Ex service Sports postponed their game with Ex Service Cobras, while Barkham Arms caused the surprise of the night, beating Rowdy Mob 7-5.

Ex Service 501s defeated Liberal Lads 10-2, with good scoring from Charlie Kemp (4x100, 4x140, and 17 and 19 dart legs), Rob Hewson (100, 117, 2x25, 140), Rick Seaman (5x100), Chris Butler (2x100, 120, 125), Gordon Smith (3x100, 125, 133) and Martin Boss (5x100) for the 501s.

In Division Two there were only two games played, with the Vine postponing their game with Red Arrows.

New team Griffin hosted the Welcome Hillbillies and went down 9-3, despite being all square at 3-3 after the singles.

In the other game Liberal Us entertained WMC Aces, with Liberal Us racing into a 4-2 singles lead. Aces then went into the lead 6-4 after the first two doubles games but Liberal Us took the final game thanks to Tim Clarke and Martin Walker.