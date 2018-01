Three Skegness Darts League competitors will be hoping to earn their PDC tour cards this week.

Mark Forman, Charlie Kemp and Rob Hewson will be in action in the four-day competition in Wigan, which runs from tomorrow (Thursday) until Sunday.

The four semi-finalists from each day’s action will be guaranteed a tour card and there is likely to be more than 350 competitors taking part.

A tour card means moving straight onto the pro tour.

But those who miss out could still earn a Challenge Tour spot.