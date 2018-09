The upcoming Winter Darts League Skegness will split into two divisions, following the deadline for entries.

The Web Design Division One will include Seaview Next Tuesday, Rowdy Mob, Ex Service Sports, Cobras and 501s, plus new teams The Attic and Highwayman and last year’s Division Two winners Red Arrows.

The Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two will include Cricket Club, Seaview Raiders, Vine Allstars, WMC Aces, Liberal Us, Welcome Hillbillies, Liberal Lads and new team Ex Service Spitfires.