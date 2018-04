The deadline has been extended for teams wishing to join the Skegness Darts Summer League.

Ex Service Matatdors, Highwayman, Liberal Lads, Liberal Us, Ex Service 501s, Ex Service Spitfires, Asms, Seaview Raiders and WMC Amigos will all compete.

But anyone else wishing to take part has until Friday to put their names forward.

There will be a £30 joining fee.

Anyone interested can contact Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.