Darts aces are set for Pro-Am showdown

The Skegness Darts League’s Pro-Am will be held on Sunday, with top pros from the game battling alongside locals.

The league’s presentation night will kick things off on Friday at the SeaviewPub with Jamie Caven handing the prizes out, building up to the showpiece event two days later.

Sunday sees the much-anticipated Masters and Pro-Am at the Ex Service Club.

Players line up for the Masters at 1.30pm, each hoping to claim the £150 prize.

Mark Forman, Richard Hughes, Rick Garner, Nathan Careless, Gordon Smith, Charlie Kemp, Martin Bell and Wayne Burles will take part in the Masters alongside the 15 who will also line-up in the Pro-Am - Scott Smith, Pete Evans, Chris Fletcher, Rob O’Brien, Chris Simpson, Stewart Giles, David Tuplin, Stuart Hodson, Nick Casswell, Nathan Careless, Spencer Davis, Rick Seaman, Lee Yates, Jim Wilson, Andy Hardy and Eric Hammond.

The eight pros will be Lorraine Winstanley (sponsored by The Saxby), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Dean Winstanley (Home Style Outlet), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Dennis Priestley (Fabrique Creations), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Butchers 4 U).

The all-important pairings are Mark Forman and Gary Robson, Wayne Bules and Dennis Priestley, Richard Hughes and Lorraine Winstanley, Rick Garner and Dean Winstanley, Gordon Smith and Jamie Caven, Martin Bell, and Scott Waites, Carl Abbiss and Nathan Careless and Sam Hewson and Charlie Kemp.

The Pro-Am will begin at 7.30pm.