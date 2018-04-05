Darts ace Burles is the last man standing

Wayne Burles booked his place in the Skegness Darts Pro-Am following his qualifying round win.

This hastily-arranged round replaced the cancelled event on scheduled for April 27, and took place at Ex Service Club.

The atrocious weather may have affected the turnout as only 14 entered the last man standing competition.

Burles was first to draw and pulled out number 14, putting him in the final.

Chris Simpson got his wish as he pulled out number one.

His first opponent was Rick Seaman and, after hitting 2 tons, it was Chris that progressed to meet Chris Fletcher.

Fletcher moved on to meet Stewart Giles, and both players had chances at the double before Giles hit his target.

He then beat Martin Bell before edging past Pete Evans next, hitting a 180 in a game where both struggled to finish.

His winning run continued by checking out on 100 to beat Tony David Holland before progressing past David Tuplin and then his partner Paige Birch.

Giles then took out an entire family as youngster Elliot Davis, Spencer Davis and then Kyle Davis were all beaten, Giles hitting another 180 against Elliot.

Scott Smith was the hot favourite to end Giles’ run, but he was having none of it, beating Smith to claim his 10th win and set up an all or nothing sudden-death clash with the Dart Catcher.

Burles had to wait until 10.30pm before playing, but he got the winning double, checking out on 60 to book his place in November 4’s showpiece.

The pros taking part this year will be Dean Winstanley (sponsored by Home Style Outlet), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Lorraine Winstanley (The Saxby), Scott Waites (Zorba’s Kebabs), Anastasia Dobromyslova (Fabrique Creations), Sam Hewson (AC Engineering), and a player yet to be confirmed (Seaview Pub). The referee will be Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

More £1,000 qualifiers are coming up.

They will be: Thursday, April 5 - The Unicorn Inn, Boston (4.30pm); Thursday, April5 - Red Lion, Mumby (7.30pm); Saturday, April 7 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); Sunday, April 8 - Barkham Arms Pub and Caravan Park (2.30pm); Thursday, April 12 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm); Saturday, April 14 - Wyberton Sports and Social Club (3pm); Sunday, April 15 - Seaview Pub, Skegness (1.30pm).

Another set of ladies’ Money Matches will be held at The Highwayman on Saturday.

Two-time world champ Scott ‘Scotty 2 Hotty’ Waites will give an exhibition on May 19 at The Seaview, Skegness, beginning at 1pm.

Tickets cost £10 and include chilli and chips.

On May 20 Scott will be in action at The Eagle, Boston from 1pm, again with curry and chips included in the £10 price.