Darcie scoops three medals

Darcie Proud won two silvers and a bronze as she enjoyed a successful PG Mutual Cadet & Junior National Championships.

The Skegness table tennis teenager played in both age groups and was seeded second in the younger cadet singles.

She duly reached the final, though it took a monumental effort in the semi-finals against third seed Ruby Chan, Proud eventually winning 4-3 (7-11, 6-11, 11-3, 11-9, 11-2, 9-11, 14-12) victory in a tie in which both had match points.

Up against top seed Jasmin Wong in the final, Proud was beaten 4-0 (11-7, 11-4, 12-10, 11-9).

Proud and partner Anaya Patel were second seeds in the doubles and again reached the final. Again, it was Wong who was the nemesis as she and Chan, the top seeds, won 3-1 (11-9, 9-11, 11-0, 11-4).

In the Junior Girls’ Singles, Proud was not seeded but came through the group stage and had big victories over seeds in the first round and the quarter-finals.

In the former, she defeated fifth seed Kate Cheer 4-3 (11-7, 6-11, 16-14,7-11, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10) and followed up by eliminating third seed Megan Gidney 4-3 (11-7, 11-7, 9-11, 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 13-11).

However, she found top seed Charlotte Bardsley in ruthless form in the semi-finals, winning 4-0 (11-3, 11-7, 11-2, 11-5) as Proud had to settle for bronze.

In the Junior Girls’ Doubles, Proud and Patel were beaten 3-2 in the quarter-finals by Sarah Menghistab and Sophie Barlow.

In the Mixed Doubles, Proud and Olly Tyndall lost, again 3-2, to Joe Cope & Megan Gidney in the last 16.

Proud, 14, said: “I think it went quite well and I played well. A few times it didn’t go my way but I gave it everything.

“Jasmin is very tough competition and every time I play her she manages to perform really well.”