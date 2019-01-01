Darcie in USA on England duty

Skegness’s Darcie Proud was involved in her second international table tennis competition of the season.

Prior to Christmas she took part in the US Open held at the Orange County Exhibition Center, Orlando, Florida.

The six-day tournament ran from December 17 to 22, where Darcie competed in the Cadet and Junior competitions, alongside fellow England international Ruby Chan.

Proud qualified for the main draw with two group victories in the Junior Girls’s Singles and was then beaten in the last 32.

She also made it through in the Cadet Girls, where she was knocked out in the last 16.

This was Darcie’s second international so far this season, having also competed in the Slovakian Open at the beginning of November.