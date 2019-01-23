Darcie books her place at the national finals

Darcie Proud has booked her place at the PG Mutual Senior National Championships.

She will be joining the top-ranked women’s table tennis players in the country at the main event in March after successfully qualifying.

Darcie Proud.

Darcie, along with Jasmin Wong, Ruby Chan, Anaya Patel, Millie Rogove, Charlotte Weatherby, Gracie Edwards, Lindsey Reynolds, Lisa Rinnhofer and Georgia Harris, all progressed after competing at the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre in Preston on Saturday.

Darcie, from Skegness, won five of her seven matches to finish in fifth place.

And now she has set her sights on a match against England number two Maria Tsaptsinos.

“I’m really excited about making it to the Senior Nationals and playing against the top players. I really want to play against Maria.” she said.

“There is such a high standard at the Senior Nationals, so it is going to be really full on.”