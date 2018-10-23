Cyclo-cross success for young Jensen

Alford Wheelers rider Jensen Windsor has been busy competing at county and regional level in the under 16s age category.

This is the first year for Jensen in the youth category and, as such, is racing against older and physically bigger riders.

However, due to his strict training regime under the supervision of coach Sam Tuplin, the results are coming.

In the first round of the Lincolnshire Cyclo-Cross League, hosted by Sleaford Wheelers at Heckington Showground, he finished a very fast race on a pan-flat circuit in sixth place.

Round two was hosted by the Lincoln Pain Train team on the brutal hills of the South Common course which suited Jensen.

The 15-year-old powered to a significant lead and won the race by some margin.

And in his latest outing, Jensen finished fifth on Sunday at Scunthorpe.

The heavy rainfall made conditions very challenging, and the Alford rider had to work hard to maintain his position.

The race was won by a Yorkshire rider who finished more than a minute ahead of Jensen, who in turn was more than a minute quicker than the sixth-placed rider.