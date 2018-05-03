Cricket Club hit for nine by Rowdy Mob

Rowdy Mob claimed a 9-3 success against Cricket Club in the Skegness Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Division One.

A 174 from Steven Bourke in his win over Shaun Drury (2x100, 125, 140) was the Cricket Club’s only singles success.

The Mob won two of the three doubles to complete the scoreline, with David Tuplin (117, 135, 140), Rick Garner (100, 180) and Martin Bell (2x180) on the scoresheet.

The writing seems to be on the wall for the Cricket Club as they are rooted to the foot of the table on a solitary point, five from safety.

The two teams above them met as Dartaholics played Liberal Lads.

The singles were shared, as were the first two doubles, the home side’s Scott Millar (100, 2x125) and Wayne Sumner keeping their nerve to win the pairs and give the Dartaholics their first win of the season.

Robert Harker (3x100, 125) threw well for the Dartaholics while Gordon Mcquillan (4x100, 132) and Pete Sharpe (100, 140) did well for the Lads.

The in-house derby at the Ex Service saw the 501s race into a 5-1 singles lead against the Cobras as Rick Seaman (100, 123, 130), Chris Fletcher (2x100, 121, 140, and a 19 dart leg), Rob Hewson (3x100, 3x140, 180, 18 dart leg), Gordon Smith (3x100, 140, 19 darter), Chris Butler (3x100, 140) and Charlie Kemp (6x100, 2x140 and a 16 dart leg) led the way for the 501s.

They then won two of the three doubles to secure a 9-3 win.

Roy Parnham (111, 114, 2x133) and Ian Chamberlain (2x100, 119, 140 and a 152 finish, the highest so far this season) were the Cobras’ highlights.

Barkham Arms narrowly lost 8-4 to Seaview Next Tuesday.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two, a cracking game took place at the Vine as they took on league leaders WMC Aces.

It was all square after a high-scoring singles, theVine’s H. Reekes (180), M. Spence (2x100, 2x140), N. Bradley (4x100, 140) and N. Coley (147, 154) leading the way for their team.

The Aces stepped up in the doubles to win 9-3 as Gareth Jowett (3x100, 2x140), Tony Goodwin (2x117) and a 93 finish from David Reding did the business.

Second-placed Red Arrows inflicted a crushing 11-1 defeat on basement team Welcome Hillbillies, Arrows captain Andrew Cooper the only one to lose.

Nick Casswell (3x100), Stuart Hodson (100, 120, 140) and T. Bowley (121, 140) were on the sheet for the Arrows, while John Upton (100, 125, 140) was the best scorer for the Hillbillies.

Seaview Raiders kept the pressure on the top two as they beat five-man Liberal Us 9-3.

Sharing the singles 3-3 the Raiders then took all the doubles with Sean Bates (4x100, 121), Kevin West (3x100, 135) and Peter East (3x100, 2x140, and a 16 darter) while Liberal had Stewart Giles (2x140, 180) and James Jenkins (116, 135) on the sheet.

This week’s Seaview £1,000 qualifier winners were Ben Pritchard (White Hart, Alford) and Chris Fletcher (Skegness Liberal Social Club).

Upcoming rounds are: May 6 - Malcolm Arms, Antons Gowt (6pm); May 12 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm); May 13 - George Hotel, Spilsby (1.30pm), May 13 - Welcome Inn, Skegness (1.30pm); May 15 - The Countryman, Ingoldmells (7.30pm); May 24 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (7.30pm); May 26 - The Royal Oak, Candlesby (1.30pm); May 27 - The Highwayman Inn (3pm).

Former Wolrd number one Dean Winstanley will be the guest at the league’s presentation night, held at the WMC on June 22.

He will be presenting the trophies and playing 20 league players.