Course PBs for the Coasters at Spa 10k

Thirty-two members of the Skegness Coasters club took part at the Woodhall 10k.

This ever-popular race was once again a sell-out and the crowds came out to support the 1,200 runners taking part, and those who competed in the 5k fun run.

As ever, the atmosphere around Jubilee Park was great, and the support around the course from spectators and marshalls alike was tremendous.

Pictured are the Coasters.

Coasters times: Robert Rennis 42.25, Carl Clark 43.43 (CPB), David Young 49.11, Martin Ross 50.35, Janet Harmston 52.37, Alex South 53.11 (CPB),Neil Stocks, 53.27, Emily Avison 53.17 (CPB), David Freeman 57.57, Peter Fulworth 57.21, Sue Smith 58.05, Julie Hawkesford 59.02, Phae Bryant 59.47, Helen Kennedy 59.59, Dennie Cumberworth 1:00.04, Teresa Arnold 1:00.27, Ian Bailey 1:01.59, Nathan Fisher 1:02.50, Tricia Howard 1:03.41, Julie Croft 1:03.41, Debbie Galloway Cussons 1:05.06, Andy Wilkinson 1:06.08, Sharon Cooper 1:08.08, Elly Rutherford 1:10.47, Mark Shaw 1:13.45, Tracy Sands 1:13.34 (CPB), Donna Hill 1:17.05 (CPB), Les Arrowsmith 1:21.03, Rebecca Porter 1:25.27, Claire Parker 1:25.27.