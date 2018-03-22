Couch 2 5k persists as races are cancelled

Members of Skegness and District Running Club were left without any race action this weekend as the snowfall and freezing conditions saw the Lincoln 10k and Hull 20 miler unable to go ahead.

However, the club is still running its Couch 2 5k groups, helping the public get into the sport and achieve their goal of running 5k.

These are taking place in all four of the club’s training areas - Spilsby, Horncastle, Boston and Skegness.

For further details visit ww.sadrc.co.uk

Pictured are Skegness Couch 2 5k runners.