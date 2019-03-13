Conditions didn’t dampen spirits

Skegness Triathlon Club members were in action at the Bedford Duathlon this weekend, battling harsh weather conditions.

This was the first duathlon of the season for Paul Harvey, Pete Nicholls and John Caborn after a long autumn and winter of training under sponsorship from Fresh Fitness Skegness.

The duathlon includes the excitement of a mass start, and the thrill of racing around the smooth, fast tarmac of Bedford Autodrome motor racing track.

The duathlon was sprint distance and comprised of a 5k run, swiftly followed by a 20k bike leg and a final run of 2.5k.

The weather conditions were the worst the athletes have ever raced in, with strong winds and rain throughout.

Results: Pete Nicholls 1:12.10, John Caborn: 1:19.01, Paul Harvey: 1:31.55.