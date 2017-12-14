Cobras claim final-leg win over Barkham

Skegness Darts League

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd

Division One

Ex Service Cobra’s travelled to Barkham Arms and - in a tense game - claimed victory on the final leg.

Despite Chris Simpson’s best efforts (3x100, 121, 110 finish) it was the Cobras who took the deciding leg to run out 7-5 winners.

Barkham also had Scott Smith (2x100 121, 3x133, 140), Christopher Muggeson (3x100, 125 and Anthony Hulley 2x100, 125, 140 and 2x17 dart legs)) throwing well.

Ken Wilson (100, 3x140) was on the sheet for the Cobras.

Leaders Seaview Next Tuesday were away at the Ex Service, taking on 501s.

The first game out was 501s’ Rob Hewson (100, 123, 3x140, 2x180) against his brother Sam Hewson (3x100, 120, 134, 2x140) and, in a cracking game, it was Sam who had the family bragging rights with a 2-1 win.

The Seaview went on to lead 4-2 after the singles, and were well and truly in the driving seat.

But doubles wins from Rob Hewson with Martin Boss (2x100, 103, 2x137, 2x140) and Chris Fletcher (2x100, 121 64 finish) with and Chris Butler (2 x100, 120, and a 114 finish) put the 501s in control as they led 6-4 going into the final pairs.

Sam Hewson (180) and partner Kev Barker won a tense game that went all the way down to the final leg, all four players missing doubles, before Sam sunk double five to force a draw - a result that both teams were happy with.

Charlie Kemp (2x100, 119, 140) was on the sheet for the 501s while Seaview had Tony Parkin (4x100), Kristian Thein (6x100, 123, 137) and Mark Kirby (3x100, 140) impressing in a game with more than 50 sheet shots.

This result means that if the Dartvaders could defeat Dartaholics, they would go joint top.

Their cause was made easier by the fact that the Dartaholics could only field five players.

Leading 4-2 after the singles the Dartvaders took all the doubles to run out 10-2 winners and moved level at the top.

Rob Millar (3x100) was among the Dartaholics’ winners while Scott Millar threw 3x100, 121, 125, 140.

The new joint leaders had Christopher Royal (3x100, 121 140) and Dave Brewin (4x100, 121) as their highest scorers.

Ex Service Sports had a fantastic 10-2 win over Cricket Club, with Cricket Club’s Jamie Epton (2x100, 3x140 and 19 and 20 dart singles legs) doing well.

Sports hit 31 sheet shots, the pick being Brad Martin (5x100, 111, 125, 140 and legs in 17 and 18 darts), Graham Froud (5x100, 141 and a 19 darter), Ray McIvor (2x100, 135, 140), Gary Garton (3x100, 121, 125, 180 and an 18 dart leg) and Pete Evans (2x100, 2x140).

Liberal Lads took on Rowdy Mob.

And with Gordon Mcquillan (3x100, 121, 2x140), Terry Cox (100, 119, 140) and Mark Carter (180) scoring for the Liberal, it was 3-3 after the singles and all to play for.

The Rowdy Mob took two of the three doubles to run out 7-5 winners, helped by Martin Bell (4x100, 125, 135 2x140), Jim Wilson (3x100, 112, 125 86 finish), David Tuplin (100, 121, 125, 137) and Lee Yates (3x100, 125).

Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd

Division Two

Seaview Raiders were looking down and out as they trailed the Vine 1-5 after the singles.

Kieran Steven Emsen (132, 140) was the Seaview’s singles winner.

Seaview then kicked in and took all the doubles to turn the game around and come out 7-5 winners, giving them two wins from two.

Ray Witton (100, 2x125) and Steven Benidorm Emsen (2x100, 119, 135) were the big hitters for Seaview, while Chris Melon hit 174 for the Vine.

Red Arrows led Liberal Us 4-2 after the singles.

Mark Simpson (3x100, 2x125), Stuart Hodson (2x100, 140) and Paul Tuplin (100, 100 finish) doing the most damage.

They then won the first and last pairs to record an 8-4 victory.

WMC Aces were convincing 11-1 winners over Welcome Hillbillies.

Spencer Davis (111, 112, 134, 140) hitting the numbers for the Aces.

It was nice to see eight-year-old Kyle Davis getting another pairs win with partner Phil Muggeson.