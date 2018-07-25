Coasters take on the Grimsby challenge

Sixteen Skegness Coasters travelled to Grimsby on Sunday for the Orsted Grimsby 10k.

This was the third running of the race, and the field has grown from 1,500 to more than 3,000 entrants tackling the course on yet another hot sunny day.

Runners set off in two waves to avoid congestion.

As in previous years, support around the course was fantastic with drinks stations and jelly babies handed out at the beginning of Peaks Parkway.

The first coaster home was Robert Rennie in 42.14, followed by Janet Harmston in 51.25, finishing fourth in her category.

Other Coasters times were: Sue Smith 55.37, Jackie Rhodes 56.00, Emily Avison 57.20, Carole Tumber 58.04, Ian Bailey 59.09, Phae Bryant 59.20, Debbie Cumberworth 59.36, Julie Hawkesford 59.48, Michael Hawkesford 1:01.32, Julie Croft 1:03.02, Debbie Galloway Cussons 1:03.21, Elly Rutherford 1:09.56, Donna Hill 1:13.58, Vicky Lewis 1:21.13, Claire Parker 1:24.30, Rebecca Porter 1:24.31.

Pictured are some of the Coasters before the start.