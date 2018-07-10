Coasters take on the City of Lincoln 10k

Twelve members of Skegness Coasters Running Club travelled to Lincoln for the re-arranged City of Lincoln 10k.

Even with a 9.30am start, the heat was intense in places and the organisers had put on an extra water station and a sponge station.

Some homeowners living by the course even had hosepipes out to help hot runners to cool off.

As ever, it was a great race finishing next to the Cathedral.

The first Coaster home was Carl Clark in 46.59, followed by Janet Harmston (52.09), third overall in her category.

Other Coasters times were: Alex South 54.41, Emily Avison 59.03, Phae Bryant 59.18, Debbie Cumberworth 59.39, Peter Fulwood 1:00.11, Julie Hawkewford 1:00.17, Nathan Fisher 1:02.50, Sharon Cooper 1:12.05, Tracy Sands 1:13.36, Debbie Galloway Cussons 1:17.19, Donna Hill 1:18.18, Emma Dewey 1:16.36.

The Coasters meet on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at The Welcome Inn, Skegness and cater for runners of all abilities.

For full details of the clubvisit www.skegnesscoasters.org.uk