Coasters take on 30k

Members of the Skegness Coasters Running Club kicked off their racing season last weekend.

Carole Tumber and Sue Smith (pictured) took on the Stamford 30k.

This 18-mile course is recognised nationally as a tough event, providing a good training run for those planning a spring marathon.

Carole commented: “It was a great run, well organised lots of great marshalls.

“The weather was almosts perfect for running and and - the icing on the cake - I got PB, knocking 14 minutes off last year.”

Further afield, Robert Rennie, Mark Harvey and Neil Mitchell tackled the Leicestershire Half Marathon.

Mark finished in 1 hr 26 mins 21 secs, enough for 30th place.

Robert crossed the line in 1 hr 29 mins 07 secs (42nd) with Neil hot on his heels in 1 hr 29 mins 11 secs (43rd) out of 1,200 finishers.

Robert said: “The route was really good but windy in places”.

The Coasters caters for runners of all abilities, from seasoned racers to casual joggers looking to get started.

They meet at the Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness on Tuesday nights at 6.30pm.