Coasters take on 24-hour relay challenge

Three members of the Skegness Coasters Running Club took part in the 2018 Tennyson 8 multi terrain event, a charity run that raises money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Runners had a choice of two distances - eight miles or 5.5 miles - along a scenic course in the Lincolnshire Wolds, starting and finishing at The George and Dragon Pub in Hagworthingham.

The Coasters trio ran the eight-mile route, with Sue Smith finishing in 84mins 27secs, Jackie Rhodes in 85:27 and Carole Tumber in 90:40.

Seven Coasters - picured above - took part in the 24 hour Equinox relay run at Belvoir Castle. In this challenging event, the team took it in turns to run a 10k course, which included two big hills.

The team of Helen Kennedy, Ian Bailey, Debbie Cumberworth, Andy Wilkinson, Claire Parker, Pete Fulwood and Carl Clark completed a total of 22 laps in the 24 hour period.