Coasters tackle the Longhorn Challenge

Ten Skegness Costers headed to Nottinghamshire, to take on the Longhorn Challenge at Thoresby Park.

This undulating off road course took runners over old military roads, cleared tracks through woodland and grassed paths around the country estate.

Most of the club members opted for the 10k, with one runner taking on the half marathon.

Coasters: 10k - Ian Bailey 58.29, Phae Bryant 1:01.18, Debbie Cumberworth 1:06.00, Sharon Cooper 1:13.20, Andy Wilkinson 1:13.28, Donna Hill 1:17.54, Tracy Sands 1:18.49, Claire Parker 1:28.41, Rebecca Porter 1:28.41; Half marathon - 3:12.22.