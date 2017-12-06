Coasters tackle the Doncaster 10k race

Two Skegness Coasters ran the Doncaster 10k.

The event starts and finishes at the Doncaster Race Course.

Claire Parker (front row centre) at the Santa Dash.

Nathan Fisher clocked 49.44 and Rachel Shinn crossed the lien in 1:07.21.

Rachel reflected: “It was an extremely cold start but ended up being ideal running conditions.

“We really enjoyed the course, which included the city centre.

“It was mainly flat with a few sneaky hills.

“On finishing we were rewarded with a lovely medal and a pork pie or a quiche.”

Coasters chairman Ian Bailey ran the very popular Percy Pud 10K.

The Sheffield-based festive event, which sold out within an hour of opening, boasted more than 2,500 runners.

Ian completed the course in a fantastic 58 mins 41 secs.

All runners were awarded a T-shirt and a Christmas pudding upon finishing.

Claire Parker ran the inaugural Woodhall Spa Santa Dash.

The course consisted of two loops from the Golf Hotel, through the golf club grounds and onto a wooded path between the golf club and shops.

Skegness Coaster Danny Evison and his partner Elaine Dutton participated in the Glow in the Park 5k fun run in Cleethorpes.

Runners were met with electrifying light shows and energising music.

There were five zones to run through, including a foam zone and a paint blast zone.

