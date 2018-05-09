Coasters tackle North Lincs Half

Skegness Coasters Running Club were represented by 18 runners at this year’s North Lincs Half Marathon.

This fast flat race is a popular one for first timers and, for four of the Coasters (Carl Clark, Emma Dewey, Alex South and Debbie Cumberworth), it was their first attempt at this distance.

Coasters times were: Robert Rennie 1:33.42; Carl Clark 1:47.58; David Young 1:51.58; Janet Harmston 2:00.24; Alex South 2:01.18; Jackie Rhodes 2:04.51; Ian Bailey 2:07.46; Carole Tumber 2:15.08; Sue Smith 2:17.54; Michael Hawkesford 2:18.53; Debbie Cumberworth 2:19.57; Debbie Galloway Cussons 2:24.37; Teresa Arnold 2:25.56; Peter Fulwood 2:26.00; Julie Hawkesford 2:28.46; Emma Dewey 2:31.07; Elly Lucy Rutherford 2:31.08; Julie Croft 2:45.04.