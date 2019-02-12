Coasters tackle Barcelona Half

Four members of Skegness Coasters travelled overseas to take part in the Barcelona Half Marathon on Sunday.

Chairman Ian Bailey joined Julie Hawkesford, Debbie Cussons and Neil Stocks for the race, which started near the Park de la Ciutadella.

The 13.1-mile course was mainly flat, taking in scenic parts along the city and beach before finishing at the Arc de Triomf.

Julie stated: “It was a well organised, friendly race with a fantastic atmosphere.

“The crowds, both runners and spectators, were very encouraging as were the bands and entertainment along the course, which took in much of the beautiful architecture of the city.”

Results: Neil Stocks 2:08.49, Ian Bailey 2:11.16, Julie Hawkesford 2:20.01, Debbie Cussons 2:25.12.

Pictured, from right, are Neil, Debbie, Ian and Julie before the start of the race in Spain.