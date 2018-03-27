Coasters’ sweet 16

A bright and sunny Sunday morning saw the Skegness Coasters out in force at various races.

Sixteen Coasters headed to the Gainsborough & Morton 10k, which takes the 1,000 or so runners through the villages of Walkerith and East Stockwith before returning to Morton.

The Coasters at Morton.

Coasters times: Carl Clark 42.59, David Young 49.02, Janet Harmston 52.31, Phae Bryant 56.33, Peter Fulwood 56.37, Julie Hawkesford 57.35, David Freeman 57.47, Helen Kennedy 58.53, (course PB), Julie Croft 1:00.01 (course PB), Elly Rutherford 1:06.38, Michael Hawkesford 1:06.39, Mark Shaw 1:07.58, Tracy Sands 1:12.33 (course PB), Les Arrowsmith 1:19.20, Claire Parker 1:20.28 (course PB), Rebecca Porter 1:20.28.

Four runners took on the East Hull 20-mile Road Race, which had been postponed from the previous weekend due to snow. This flat and fast route takes in rural roads and part of the railway line in the Holderness area.

Mark Harvey was the first Coaster home in 2:20.24, followed by Jackie Rhodes (3:17), Sue Smith (3:20) and Carole Tumber (3:29).

Club chairman, Ian Bailey took part in the Monsal Trail Half Marathon in Bakewell, Derbyshire, along the former Midland railway line, taking runners through four railway tunnels plus across the spectacular Monsal Viaduct.

He completed the race in 2:05.14.

Debbie Galloway Cussons took part in the London Landmarks Half Marathon, clocking 2:24.51.

This new event saw 10,000 runners start on Pall Mall and finish by Downing Stree,t taking in fabulous views of London’s most iconic landmarks including Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye.

Debbie ran in aid of Alzheimer’s Research and has so far raised £ 410 with more to come in.