Coasters represented in three countries

Ben Peel.

Sue Smith took on the Seville Marathon, where glorious running conditions saw 14,500 participants take in the sights of the Spanish city.

This was Sue’s eighth marathon and she completed the course in 4 hrs 25 mins and 45 secs.

Further afield, Coaster Ben Peel took part in the Central Park Half Marathon in New York.

He finished in 2 hrs and 14 mins.

“It was a great course, but driving rain made conditions tough, as well as some surprising inclines,”said Ben.

“Despite the weather, the atmosphere was amazing.”

Closer to home, on a bright clear and very cold Sunday morning, 15 Coasters took a trip to Nottingham for the East Midlands 10K.

This year was the second running of this race, held at the National Watersports Centre at Holme Pierrepont.

The flat, fast course took 1,000 runners on two laps of the Regatta Lake and alongside the white water rapids.

Coasters finishing times: Ian Bailey 56.22 (PB), Phaedra Bryant 56.37, Jackie Rhodes 57.03, Carole Tumber 57.10 (PB), Teresa Arnold 57.31, Julie Hawkesford 57.58, Debbie Galloway Cussons 58.32, Michael Hawkesford 59.34, Debbie Cumberworth 1:00.23, Emily Jane Avison 1:00.24, Tracy Sands 1:15.30, Les Arrowsmith 1:16.27, Donna Hill 1:17.24, Claire Parker 1:20.54, Rebecca Porter 1:20.55.