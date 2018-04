Eight Skegness Coasters competed in the third Boston Marathon and Half Marathon.

Billed as the flattest UK Marathon course, with a total elevation of just 11 feet, this popular event saw 1,250 atheletes racing on the quiet country roads.

Coasters times were: Marathon - Robert Rennie 3:09.05 (35th), Mark Harvey 3:11.48 (39th), Carole Tumber 4:58, Sue Smith 5:06; half marathon - Janet Harmston 1:56.29, Ian Bailey 2:09.42, Emily Avison 2:12.46 (first half marathon), Jackie Rhodes 2:12.46