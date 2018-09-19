Classic Harmston victory

Janet Harmston.

Completing the race in 49.53, she was the second member of the Skegness Coasters Running Club to finish.

Janet Harmston with her East Coast Classic trophy for First Lady over 55.

Carl Clark was first back in 46.44.

“It was a great event - smoothly run and with brilliant support from the marshalls around the course,” Carl said.

Completing the Coasters line up were Emily Avison 55.24 (PB), Debbie Cumberworth 58.42 (PB), Sharon Cooper 1:10.23, Tracy Sands 1:10.32, Claire Parker 1:19.16 (CPB), Vicky Lewis 1:19.16 (CPB) and Les Arrowsmith 1:20.01.

Debbie Galloway Cussons took part in her first Great North Run, finishing the famous half marathon in 2:41.43.

Neil Stocks and Ben Peel represented the Coasters at the re-arranged Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon in Grantham.

Neil cloked 2:05 and Ben fi9nished in 2:20.

The Coasters meet on Tuesday evenings at 6.30pm at The Welcome in Skegness.

The club caters for all abilities and everybody is welcome.