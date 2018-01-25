Chasing pack crank up darts pressure

With the match between the top two in the Sid Dennis and Sons Division One postponed, the chasing pack had the chance to close in.

Ex Service Sports made the most of Dartvaders versus Rowdy Mob being put on hold, beating Liberal Lads 9-3.

They stormed into a 5-1 singles lead with Gary Garton (100, 125, 133, 3x140, 19 and 21 dart legs), Brad Martin (2x100, 120, 125, 140, and 17 darter), Mark Gray (3x100, 121, 2x140, and a pair of 21 dart legs), Graham Froud (3x100, 140) and Pete Evans (4x100) all winning.

Ray McIvor (2x100, 123, 125) was the only beaten team member.

Mark Gray with Gary Garton and Brad Martin with Pete Evans won their doubles, both pairs hitting a 20 dart leg to wrap up the match.

For the Lads, Gordon Mcquillan (5x100, 125, 140) won his singles, and doubles with partner Mark Carter (17 dart leg).

Seaview Next Tuesday were away at Ex Service Cobra’s, and came away with an impressive 10-2 win.

Mark Kirby (2x100, 123, 140), Sam Hewson (4x100, 125, 135, 2x140, 117 finish and 2x16 dart legs), Mark Thompson (4x100, 140), Kristian Thein (134, 137, 140, 180) and debutant John Simpson (2x100, 140) hit good scores for the Seaview.

Cobras’ Roy Parnham (121, 123, 2x133, 171 and legs in 17 and 20 darts), Darrell Webb (3x100, 140) and Stuart Corsen (2x100, 139) were the pick of their scorers.

Barkham Arms had a comfortable 9-3 win over Ex Service 501s.

Chris Simpson (4x100) and Scott Smith (3x100, 3x125 and a doubles leg of 18 darts with partner Dave Middleton) and Middleton (3x100) were on target for the Barkham, while the pick for 501s was Martin Boss (100, 120, 180).

The basement battle at the Cricket Club saw the hosts and Dartaholics level at 6-6, leaving both sides searching for their first win.

Cricket Club took a 4-2 singles lead with Jamie Epton (4x100, 123, 137, 140) giving them the edge going into the pairs, but Robert Harker and partner Adam Dickens (100, 125) took the opening pairs for the Dartaholics to square things up 4-4.

They went into a 6-4 lead as Russ Millar and Robert Millar won their pairs, but up stepped Epton and Mark Bradley to win the last pairs for the Cricket Club to leave the final score level.

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Division Two, two points separate five teams at the top.

Leaders WMC Aces are top of the table thanks to their 7-5 win over Seaview Raiders.

Liberal Us - with Tim Clarke (3x100, 110, 125, 134 and a cracking 123 finish) and Stewart Giles (2x100, 140) in form - led 5-1 against Welcome Hilbillies.

Tim and Neil Loy won the first doubles to put the match beyond doubt before the side ran out 9-3 winners to move into second.

N. Ward (2x100, 119, 139 140) was on target for the Welcome.

Red Arrows were away at Vine and lead 4-2 after the singles, with Nick Casswell (100, 140), Mark Simpson (100, 2x140) and Richard Kinning (3x140, 121 finish) doing the most damage.

M. Spence and Gursey both hit 180 for the Vine, N. Bradley chipped in with a couple of 140s, but the Arrows won 8-4.