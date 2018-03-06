Carole clocks a course best time

Carole Tumber recorded a personal best course time when she competed at the Cambridge Half Marathon.

The event was one of a few to survive this week’s snowfall.

Carole, representing the Skegness Coasters, completed the 13-mile course in a time of 2:12.54 to claim the PB.

“It was a great race,” said Carole (pictured).

“Perfect running weather, great marshalls and fabulous support all along the route.”

It was a quieter weekend than planned for the Skegness Coasters.

Some members were due to run the Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon in Grantham, but the event fell victim to the Beast From The East.