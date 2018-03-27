Capital gains for Skegness and District RC, as runners claim great PB times

SADRC runners at the London Landmarks Half Marathon.
SADRC runners at the London Landmarks Half Marathon.

The inaugural London Landmarks Half Marathon saw five Skegness and District RC members complete the 13-plus miles.

First back in a great time of 01:57:36 was Robin Harrison, who also completed day 118 of his challenge to run 5k.

Mark Sands.

Mark Sands.

He also raised £650 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Robin managed a fantastic PB, knocking 10 minutes off his previous time.

Next back was Shawn Thomas (01:58:38), clocking a four-minute PB.

Jayne Walis was first lady home (02:01:53) with Sarah Thomas clocking 02:17:13, knocking nine minutes off her PB.

Runners at the Gainsborough and Morton 10k.

Runners at the Gainsborough and Morton 10k.

Rebecca Grice returned from injury, finishing in 02:31:53 , raising £350 for Brain Tumour Research.

London also hosted the Hyde Park 10k.

Hannah Chapman (1:07) and Stacey Oliver (1:12) both competed.

The Gainsborough and Morton 10k saw Sarah Emily, Becky Lee and Sarah Smith compete.

Sarah Smith ran a PB of 53.27, Sarah Emily added a 54.43 PB and Becky Lee clocked 54.04.

Mark Sands won the inaugural Oundle 20, completing the hilly course in 1:56.

At the Hull 20-mile road race, Brian Darrington (02:56.06), Kerry Bird (03:26.13), Mark Lyon (02:46.42), Chris Reader (2:15.14 PB), Matt West (2:15.50 PB) and Andy Shelton (02:31.34) all competed.