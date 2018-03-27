Capital gains for Skegness and District RC, as runners claim great PB times

The inaugural London Landmarks Half Marathon saw five Skegness and District RC members complete the 13-plus miles.

First back in a great time of 01:57:36 was Robin Harrison, who also completed day 118 of his challenge to run 5k.

Mark Sands.

He also raised £650 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

Robin managed a fantastic PB, knocking 10 minutes off his previous time.

Next back was Shawn Thomas (01:58:38), clocking a four-minute PB.

Jayne Walis was first lady home (02:01:53) with Sarah Thomas clocking 02:17:13, knocking nine minutes off her PB.

Runners at the Gainsborough and Morton 10k.

Rebecca Grice returned from injury, finishing in 02:31:53 , raising £350 for Brain Tumour Research.

London also hosted the Hyde Park 10k.

Hannah Chapman (1:07) and Stacey Oliver (1:12) both competed.

The Gainsborough and Morton 10k saw Sarah Emily, Becky Lee and Sarah Smith compete.

Sarah Smith ran a PB of 53.27, Sarah Emily added a 54.43 PB and Becky Lee clocked 54.04.

Mark Sands won the inaugural Oundle 20, completing the hilly course in 1:56.

At the Hull 20-mile road race, Brian Darrington (02:56.06), Kerry Bird (03:26.13), Mark Lyon (02:46.42), Chris Reader (2:15.14 PB), Matt West (2:15.50 PB) and Andy Shelton (02:31.34) all competed.