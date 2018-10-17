Can Turner end PGA EuroPro Tour in style?

Alford golfer Ashton Turner will jet out to Spain this week looking to end the PGA EuroPro Tour in style, and maybe collect a bumper cheque along the way.

The Kenwick Park GC member will be looking to sign off with victory at the Desert Springs and Andalusian Tourism Tour Championships, where the winner will pocket £22,540.

And with a cheque for £11,270 heading to the runner-up and third-place going home with £5,630 the stakes are high at the Desert Springs Indiana course.

The top 60 finishers are invited to attend the three-day Tour Championships, which begin next Wednesday, and Turner is currently ranked 50th with £4,387.16 earned.

Turner recently booked his place in round two of European Tour Qualifying School following a T10 finish at Frilford Heath Golf Club, Abingdon.

Rounds of 73, 67, 68 and 76 saw him finish on -4 on the par-72 course in Oxfordshire.

Round two will be held at four venues in Spain from November 2, with qualifiers learning which course they will compete at today (Wednesday).