Caborn takes first place at Park duathlon

Skegness Tri Club were in action at Clumber Park at the weekend.

The picturesque park in Nottinghamshire hosted sprint and standard distance duathlons.

The event also offered GB age group qualification places for events next year.

The four members from Skeg Tri tackled the sprint distance event.

This started with a 5km run, then a 20km bike leg followed by the last run covering 2.5km.

Transition in between each run and bike leg is fast and furious to make your end result as quick as possible.

Dedicated training with the Tri club throughout the winter paid off for all the members as they achieved great results in their respective age categories.

John Caborn who came first in the 65+ age category.

From left are John Irving, Alan Wheeler, Ryan Johnson and John Caborn.