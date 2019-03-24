Bowls club invites you to join in with new season opening

Skegness Town Bowling Club will opens its gates for the 2019 season on Saturday, April 13.

Members - both old and new - are invited to come for refreshments at thevenue between 10am and noon.

The club, which began in the early 1900s and has been based at its current Briar Close home since 1935, prides itself on welcoming all ages and abilities.

Its many volunteers work tirelessly to keep the old buildings and the green in tip top condition.

Successful generosity by the Wainfleet Co-op Customers in 2018 has meant that a new irrigation system will be in place for 2019, ensuring the green continues to be one of the best in the district.

In recent years Town have entered eight league and cup competitions as well as hosting friendly matches against visiting teams, internal tournaments and challenges throughout the April to September season.

Bowling is available seven days a week.

Last season two of the teams won promotion.

For further information contact President Tony Daffin on 07752 316 683 or secretary Jim Mackley 01754 611 542.