The first round of the Skegness and District Bowls League’s Jim Dunn Cup has been held.

Results: Alford 51 Mablethorpe 50, South Shore 30 Foreshore 61, Spilsby 38 Willoughby 57.

The quarter-final draw (to be played on June 27) will see Alford v Friskney, Suncastle v Foreshore, Willoughby v Burgh, Wainfleet v Skegness Town.