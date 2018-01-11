Blue Tuesdays as the Vaders end win run

Skegness Darts League

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division One

Highwayman Dartvaders held their nerve to dish out Seaview Next Tuesday’s first defeat in a year-and-a-half.

The away team stormed into a 4-0 lead with Lee Dore Snr (7x100, 134, 135, 140), Christopher Royal (100, 2x140), Dave Brewin (3x100, 122, 2x140) and Andy Hardy victorious.

Seaview’s Kristian Thein (2x121, 137, 139 177) and Sam Hewson (4x100, 135, 180) replied to make it 2-4 after the singles.

Chris Royal and Lee Dore won the opening pairs against Mark Thompson (5x100, 110, 3x140) and Kev Barker (100, 135) to extend their lead to 6-2.

Sam Hewson and Sean Kirby (4x100, 120, 2x140) hit a 17-darter to make it 6-4, but last pairing of Vaders captain Wayne Clarke (2x100, 140) and Dave Brewin held their nerve to win their game and the match, 8-4.

Rowdy Mob travelled to the Ex Service to take on the 501s, and with Martin Bell (121, 140), Mark Forman (4x100, 140, 145), David Tuplin (2x100, 125, 131, 124 finish), Jim Wilson, Rick Garner (2x100, 140, 180 and an 18 darter) in form, the Mob led 5-1 after the singles.

The 501s were pleased that Lee Yates turned up as he was the only Mob player to lose his singles, beaten by Charlie Kemp (6x100, 140 and an 18-dart leg).

Dave Tuplin and Rick Garner hit 18 and 19-dart legs to make the game safe at 7-1.

Chris Fletcher and Gordon Smith (2x100, 116, 121, 140) won the middle match for the home side, but Martin Bell and Mark Forman hit 15 and 20-dart legs to give the Rowdy Mob a comfortable 9-3 victory.

Rob Hewson (100 3x140 was also on target for 501s).

Liberal Lads and Ex Service Cobra’s had a real ding-dong battle with Cobras leading 4-2 after the singles.

Ian Chamberlain (5x100, 140) was the star of the show while Chris Fisher hit a 20-dart leg for the Lads, who bounced back to win the first and last pairs to level the match 6-6.

Barkham Arms beat Cricket Club 9-3 with Barkhams high scorers being Chris Simpson (2x100, 2x125, 2x140, and a 20 darter), Scott Smith (100, 120, 125, 133, and 100 finish) and Wez Elston (2x100, 101, 140).

Jay Elsom (2x100, 105, 114), Paul Lucas (4x100, 137, 180), Jamie Epton (100, 120, 2x140, 180) and Eddie Jones (100, 125, 127) were the high scorers for the Cricket Club.

Dartoholics and Sports were level at 4-4 after the first set of doubles but Gary Garton (3x100, 132, 140), Graham Froud (3x100, 134), Pete Evans (2x100, 110) and Brad Martin (2x100, 105, 2x140, 2x180 and legs of 19, and 16 darts) made the result 8-4 to Sports.

Mark Gray (2x100, 132, 174) and Ray McIvor (106, 125, 134) also hit the target for Sports as Dartoholics had a 93 finish from Gary Cooper and Wayne Sumner threw 3x100 and 177.

Sid Dennis and Sons

Ltd Division Two

In DivisionTwo the top five teams are separated by two points.

WMC Aces had a great 9-3 win over the Vine.

Liberal Us stormed into a 5-1 singles lead over leaders Seaview Raiders, with Stuart Llewellyn being the Raiders’ only singles winner.

They then won the opening two doubles to have an unassailable 9-1 lead with Tim Clarke (2x100), James Jenkins (100, 125, 134, 137), Stewart Giles (2x100, 140) and George Daly (2x100, 121) all hitting good scores.

Sean Bates (2x100, 121, 140) and Mark Dannatt won the final pair for Seaview, but Liberal ended up 9-3 winners.

Welcome Hillbillies took on Red Arrows and the away side raced into a 6-0 singles lead, with Nick Casswell (5x100) and Mark Simpson (100, 140) the stars for the Red Arrows.

They then went on and took all the pairs to run out 12-0 winners.

J. Upton (3x100, 129) was the pick of the Hillbillies.

Ladies’ Money Matches

The first Ladies’ Money Matches were held at the Highwayman this week.

Maria Whitehead took on Jo Hawkins, Julie Sykes met Leslie Crane, Linda Betts faced Natalie Wiles, Claire Claxton took on Hayley Reeson and Paula Swain met Sharon Hodgkinson.

The contestants produced some good darts, with Hayley Reeson taking the prize for the highest finish with 89.