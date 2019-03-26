Bell victorious in first Pro-Am qualifier

Martin Bell won the first Skegness darts Pro-Am qualifier of the year.

At the Ex Service Club a field of 40 turned up looking to get some points on the board, hoping the new qualification system will favour them.

After eight rounds the top eight will line up alongside the pros, the top 24 point scorers battling it out for the Ex Service Masters on October 27, where there will be £150 going to the winner.

Richard Hughes, David Kitching, Darren Butler, Rob Pomeroy, Gordon Smith, Chris Fletcher , Stuart Hodson and Rick Seaman all won preliminary games and picked up a point each.

Smith won three games as he made the semis before going out to an in-form Bradley Butler.

Butler also defeated Nick Casswell, Rob O’Brien and Mark Williams on his march to the final.

In the other half of the draw, Pete Evans gained some vital early points as he produced some good displays to beat Sharon Butler, Braydon Wyeth and Scott Sutton to move into the semis.

His opponent was Bell who had swept aside Spencer Davis, Scott Dore and Wayne Clarke.

He then put an end to Evans’s hopes of a full house of points as Bell marched menacingly to the final.

In an absolute cracker it was Bell who prevailed with a hard-fought victory over Butler.

The next qualifier is on Friday, April 26, a double-in, double-out contest.

This year’s pros will be Ronnie Baxter (sponsored by Cat & Sons Services), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Bob Anderson (Craigside Guesthouse), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Gary Robson (Stuart Hodson Tyres), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Dennis Preistley (The Anchor, Friskney), Ref Mark Waters (DS Trophies), MC Chris Fletcher (Vernon Carpets & Interiors).

The darts league’s AGM and Summer League meeting will be held on Friday at the Working Men’s Club (7.30pm).

All captains are to be present and the league fees will again be set at £30.

Saturday, April 6 wil see the Raff 55 Masters Skegness at the Seaview.

Entry costs £5, with £200 prize money.

Registration will be held on the day until 2.30pm, with a 3pm start.

All games are best of seven until the semis.

Pro Kevin Painter will be giving an exhibition at The New Park Club, Skegness, on April 13.

Entry is free and there will be five spots up for grabs to play a leg against the Artist.

The event begins at 8pm.

Other upcoming events include the League Presentation Night on May 13, featuring the African Warrior Devon Petersen.

He will take on the league elite and present the trophies.

June 22 is the Jewson Open at the Seaview.

There is £500 in prizemoney and registration is being taken currently.

Entry costs £8.

The next Fun Bus event has been confirmed for June 23.

Venues are being finlised at present.