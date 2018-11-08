Bell claims second Pro-Am darts title

Martin Bell tasted the highs and lows on Sunday as the Skegness Darts League Masters and Pro-Am tournaments were held.

Bell claimed his second Pro-Am title with partner Scott Waites, but was pipped by Mark Forman in the Masters final.

Bell beat Richard Hughes 3-0 before edging past Nathan Careless 3-2 in the Masters.

In the final he met Forman, who had made steady progress with victories over Rob O’Brien, Charlie Kemp and Rick Garner, before beating Bell 3-2.

A packed out Ex Service Club hosted the Pro-Am which witnessed some fantastic darts.

Lorraine Winstanley and Richard Hughes were beaten 4-3 by Bell and Waites before Wayne Burles and Dennis Priestley went down 4-0 to Carl Abbiss and Nathan Careless.

This set up a clash with Bell and Waites, who won to book their place in the final.

Rick Garner and Dean Winstanley were beaten 4-3 by Mark Forman and Gary Robson, while the same scoreline saw Jamie Caven and Gordon Smith beaten by Sam Hewson and Charlie Kemp.

They then demolished Forman and Robson 4-1 to reach the final.

In the final, Bell and Waites proved too strong for Kemp and Hewson as they romped to a 4-1 win.

This year’s sponsors were DS Trophies, Butchers 4 U, Stuart Hodson Tyres, Fabrique Creations, AC Engineering, The Saxby, Home Style Outlet, Zorba’s Kebabs, Batemans Brewery and the SeaviewPub Skegness.

On Friday Silverback Tony O’Shea will take part in an exhibition match at The White Hart, Old Leake from 8pm.

Winter League scoresheets and fixtures have now all been delivered to the captains/venues of all teams and matches will begin on November 16.

The Summer Darts League presentation night was held at the SeaviewPub Skegness on Friday.

Jamie Caven was in town doing the honours, taking on players and presenting the trophies.

He faced more than 20 players.

Paige Birch, Lee Woods and Rick Garner, who hit 180 in an impressive 14-dart leg, Rob O’Brien and Kyle Davis all got the better of the pro.

Caven was doing trick shots galore, including finishing stood on a chair and on one knee, hitting double-double finishes, bull finishes and 180s.

Scott Sutton was another to hit 180 against Jamie.

The Final five players all played best-of-three and Wayne Clarke lost 2-1 while Nathan Careless hit two maximums against Caven but still lost 2-1.

Martin Bell had a cracking game and Sam Hewson won 2-1, including a 180 and a 12-darter.

Carl Abbiss played well but lost 3-0.

The Web Signs Division One champions were Ex Service Matadors with the Highwayman the runners-up.

Dave Brewin hit the highest finish of 160.

The Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two Champions were Ex Service Spitfires, Seaview Raiders the runners-up.

The high finish went to Ray Witton (149).