Beach bash returns to Skegness

The annual AMCA Skegness Beach Race returns to the east coast this weekend.

In Association with Visit Lincs Coast and supported by Magna Vitae Trust for Leisure and East Lindsey District Council, this event is acclaimed by riders to be the toughest in the UK.

Miko Potisek on his way to 2017 Skegness victory.

Now in its ninth year, the Skegness race weekend continues to grow.

On Saturday there will be racing in solo clubman (minimum age 13) and quads and sidecar categories.

The clubman event will get the weekend underway at 10.30am with a 1.5-hour long contest before the quads and sidecars take centre stage (12.30pm) for a two-hour battle. The 2017 quads winner Harry Walker and runner-up Ollie Sansom will both return and will be joined by the likes of Paul McConway, Aaron Pole and many others.

On Sunday action begins at 11.30am with the three-hour solo race.

Previous winners of this race include French ace Milko Potisek, Nathan Watson, Dan Thornhill, Nez Parker and James Hutchinson.

So far an AMCA rider has not took top slot, but you can be sure that the fast Jamie Wainwright and Ryan Crowder will be doing their very best to put that record straight.

Last year Wainwright finished third and has certainly proved that he has the required pedigree to take that elusive win following another very impressive performance at the Weston Beach event.

Riders interested in any of the classes can enter the Skegness bash right up until the day of the event.

Once again, the event is free for spectators.