Battling the ironman and alligators

Skegness Triathlon Club’s Michyla Clark travelled to Florida to compete in the Haine City 70.3 Ironman event.

The 1.2-mile swim in the lake - which did contain Florida Alligators - was followed by a 56-mile bike and 13.1-mile half marathon.

Ashley Epton, Sandra Watson, Sam Smith, Mark Smith, Paul Harvey

Fighting 33 degree heat, dehydration and sickness, Michyla finished in a PB time of 7hrs 08 mins.

Tri club members competed at this year’s Boston Half Marathon, which includes a half and fun run, is in its fourth year and is billed as the flattest marathon course in the country.

Tri club members trained hard for the event, taking part in club run training sessions at Fresh Fitness, and for Sam Smith and Paul Harvey this was the furthest they had ever ran.

Results: Ashley Epton 1:37.21, Mark Smith 1:55.32, Sandra Watson 2:15.03, Paul Harvey 2:17.58, Sam Smith 2:18.03.