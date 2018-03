Skegness Rugby Club host rivals Boston in a crunch relegation battle on Saturday.

The third-bottom side know that victory could see them open up a significant lead on their opponents with just two games remaining.

However, defeat could see Boston leapfrog them and the hosts drop into the bottom two, the relegation positions.

Skegness were in action this weekend, losing 40-5 at leaders Ashfield.

The match will kick off at 3pm.