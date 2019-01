Skegness Rugby Club got back to winning ways at the weekend.

After beginning 2019 with back-to-back defeats against the Midlands 4 East (North)’s top two, they bounced back in style by recording a 48-19 home success against Gainsborough on Saturday.

Skegness have another home contest this weekend as they welcome third-placed Grimsby.

Grimsby won the reverse fixture 45-5.