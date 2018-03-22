All change at the top of the darts divisions

It was all change at the top of the Skegness Darts League’s Sid Dennis and Sons Division One as leaders Ex Service Sports were beaten 7-5 by the Ex Service Cobras.

Sports were missing key players Mark Gray and Brad Martin, which proved costly.

Rowdy Mob were at home to Barkham Arms and took full advantage winning 9-3 to storm to the top of the league.

Seaview Next Tuesday went 2-0 down to Dartaholics, but Seaview then stopped the rot by winning all the rest of the games to run out 10-2 winners.

Sam Hewson hitting a 12-dart leg and a 140 finish.

Liberal Lads were hosting the Ex Service 501s, and were on the wrong end of a 10-2 drubbing, with Gordon Smith checking out on 18 and 16 darts, and Rob Hewson in 17 and 14.

These results leave the Rowdy Mob top of the tree on 13 points, Seaview Next Tuesday and Ex Service Sports both a point behind.

The Barkham Arms and 501s are next on 10 points

In the Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Division Two, there was a top-of-the-table clash as leaders WMC Aces travelled to Burgh to take on Red Arrows.

Helped by Nick Casswell (3x100, 121, 140), Stuart Hodson (3x100), Paul Tuplin (138, 140) and Mark Simpson (130, 2x140) the Arrows held a 4-2 advantage after the singles matches.

This was built upon as they then won all the doubles to record a 10-2 win to move level on 12 points with the Aces.

However, superior leg difference means they are now top of the pile.

Vine took on a depleted Liberal Us who could only field five players, winning 8-4.

James Jenkins (2x100, 123, 136) and George Daly (125, 140) were the high scorers for Liberal while M. Spence (3x100, 2x140) was the highest points scorer for the Vine.

Seaview Raiders, without Kieran Emsen and Steven Emsen, still managed to defeat Welcome Hillbillies 9-3 to stay in third Place on nine points.

So there is all still to play for in both divisions

The latest round winners in the £1,000 Seaview Invitational are Matt Padgett (Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club) and Anthony Hulley (The Royal Oak, Candlesby).

They join Sam Hewson, Rob Hewson, Leigh Purkis , David Riley, Scott Smith, Jack Stevens and Wez Elston in progressing.

Upcoming heats will be on: Sunday, March 25 - The Highwayman Inn (3pm), Monday, March 25 - The Ship, Skegness (8pm), Thursday, March 29 - Skegness Ex Servicemen’s Club (8pm), Sunday, April 1 - Angel Inn, Wainfleet (2pm), Thursday, April 5 - Red Lion, Mumby (8pm), Saturday, April 7 - Skegness Liberal Social Club (1.30pm), Sunday, April 8 - Barkham Arms (1.30pm).