Alford cyclist qualifies for second national finals of debut race season

Alford rider Jensen Windsor has made a quick impact on the cycling world after qualifying or the National Junior Championship finals later this year.

The 14-year-old will represent Alford Wheelers in Norfolk on Saturday, September 8, only two years since he began riding for the club, and after just 12 months of competitive racing.

The Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School pupil competed at the Lincolnshire district qualifiers, and, competing in the under 16s class, finished second overall in a time of 24min 44secs.

The time was just three seconds outside his personal best for the distance and gave him an average speed of 24.3mph, while sending him through to the national finals.

Yet despite his relative lack of experience, it will not be his first appearance on the national stage.

Jensen started racing in cyclo-cross last winter and made a stunning introduction. Third place at the Midlands Championships qualified him for the National Championships in January at Hetton Lyons.

His lack of ranking points gave him a start position at the back of a 70-strong grid, but he fought his way through to a respectable finish of 21st.

Jensen wishes to thank to everyone who has supported him, particularly Choice Properties, and his mechanic and mentor Sam Tuplin.