Aimee puts Swim Team through paces

Skegness Swim Team have been visited by Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion Aimee Willmott.

The club was treated to a training day courtesy of the Tesco Bags for Help scheme.

The Swim Team with Aimee Willmott and Tesco's Janice Spence.

Earlier in the year Skegness Swim Team won the most tokens in the scheme and were awarded £4,000 from the supermarket, choosing to spend some of the money on an in-house skills training day led by the Gold Coast 2018 400m individual medley winner.

Aimee and her Father Stuart, himself a swim coach, travelled down from the North East before Aimee set off for altitude training in Arizona, USA.

The day consisted of swim skills in all strokes, a talk on nutrition and body image, further training in the water and meet and greets.

The swimmers had a fantastic day and the poolside team enjoyed listening and learning.

Aimee and Jess Wheaton.

Aimee also spent time in the pool helping all the swimmers perfect their strokes, whilst her father Stuart coached from poolside.