Aces pull off an upset in Knockout Cup

The Knockout Cup took centre stage in this week’s Skegness Darts League action - with some real David and Goliath matches.

Second division WMC Aces held a 5-1 lead against Division One strugglers Cricket Club after the singles.

Cricket Club’s pairing of Mark Bradley and Paul Lucas won the first doubles against Spencer Davis (122, 2x125) and Rui Mason to pull it back to 5-3.

Up stepped Gareth Jowett (2x100) and Kyle Davis, who kept their nerve to win, giving the Aces and unassailable 7-3 lead.

They won the last match as well to run out convincing 9-3, winners causing an upset.

There was no fairytale at the Liberal Club, as the Lads beat Division Two’s Seaview Raiders.

After sharing the singles 3-3, Liberal won the first two doubles to secure the win, running out 7-5 winners.

Terry Cox (130, 3x140) and Gordon McQuillan (100, 125, 131, 140) were the pick for the Liberal, while Seaview had Ray Witton (2x100, 125), Peter East (2x100, 125) and Steven Emsen (2x100, 121) doing well.

Rowdy Mob took on Cobra’s and moved 6-0 ahead before winning 10-2.

Rick Garner (7x100, 137, 140, 180 and a cracking 17 dart doubles leg with partner David Tuplin), Tuplin (100, 125, 2x135) and Lee Yates (3x100, 138, 2x140) were the best Mob performers, while Darrell Webb (4x100, 121) was on target for the Cobras.

Barkham Arms took on Dartaholics, and dished out a 10-2 beating.

Wez Elston (125, 3x140), Chris Simpson (2x100, 116, 121, 124, 125) and Liam Clark (100, 125, 110) were the high scorers for the Barkham, with Russ Millar (2x 100, 134, 140) on target for the Dartaholics.

Red Arrows had a healthy 4-2 singles lead over Liberal Us.

Nick Casswell (100, 2x134), Mark Simpson (5x100), Richard Jackson (3x100) and Andrew Cooper (2x100) put them in the driving seat.

But Stewart Giles (4x100, 140) and James Jenkins (117, 120) helped the away team win the first two pairs to lead 6-4.

Liberal’s Roy Langworth and George Daly completed the turnaround for a well deserved 8-4 win.

Welcome Hillbillies, bottom of Division Two, travelled to the Highwayman to take on Division One leaders Dartvaders.

It was no surpise to see the home side run out convincing 11-1 winners, with John Upton (3x100, 140) being the only Hillbillies winner.

Dartvaders had 35 high scores on the sheet, with Christopher Royal (3x100, 118, 140), Andy Hardy (4x100, 2x137, 2x140), Wayne Burles (4x100, 140), Lee Dore Snr (4x100,104, 134, 140 and an 18 darter), Wayne Clarke (2x100, 140, 118 finish and an 18 darter, plus 15 dart doubles leg with partner Dave Brewin) and Brewin (4x100, 140) sending out a message.

The in-house Derby at the Ex Service club saw Sports take on 501s and, in a match with 50 scores of 100 or better, some good darts were thrown.

Locked at 3-3 after the singles, it was all to play for in the doubles, and the only surprise was the fact that the Sports took them all to run out 9-3 winners.

The best of the high scores for Sports came from Brad Martin (8x100, 125, 111 finish and legs in 20, and 18 darts), Gary Garton (4x100, 104 140, 112 finish and an 18 dart leg) and Ray McIvor (144 finish), while 501s had Ian Dunn (100, 140, 137 finish), Charlie Kemp (4x100, 107, 123, 125, 140) and Rob Hewson (123, 140, 180, and a 17 darter) in form.

The Skegness Darts League will be hosting two more Lowe-Mitchell qualifiers this month.

Winners will book their place in the showpiece final where they will represent a team captained by former professionals John Lowe and Scott Mitchell.

Other competitors will be able to win the points which could see them also qualify.

The first qualifier will be on Sunday at the Liberal Club, with registration from 1pm.

The second one will also be at the Liberal on Friday, January 26, with an 8pm registration.

The main even will take place on Friday, February 23.

Team Lowe will be sponsored by Cein Rymer and team Mitchell by Stuart Hodson Tyres.

A Knockout singles event will be held at the Seaview Pub on February 11, with registration from 1pm.

Entry costs £2 and the winner will pick up two tickets for the Jamie Caven and Dennis Priestley night at the same venue on March 24.

These tickets are available at £10 each and include a burger and chips.